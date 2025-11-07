The Guidance Notice On The Registration Of Data Controllers And Processors Of Major Importance

Niji Oni & Co. are most popular:

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has introduced a regulatory framework for data controllers and processors of major importance. These entities are now required to register with the NDPC to ensure compliance with data protection regulations. The Guidance Notice outlines the criteria for determining who qualifies as a data controller or processor of major importance, the registration process, and the associated fees.

The Value Proposition

This policy is crucial for several reasons:

Data Protection: It strengthens data protection measures by increasing oversight and accountability among major data handlers.

Consumer Protection: It safeguards the rights of individuals whose personal data is processed on a large scale.

Business Compliance: Non-compliance can lead to significant penalties, reputational damage, and potential loss of business.

Industry Standardization: It creates a level playing field for businesses operating in the digital space.

Course of Action

If your business is classified as a data controller or processor of major importance, you must:

Determine Your Classification: Assess your organization against the criteria outlined in the Guidance Notice to determine your category (Major Data Processing - Ultra High-Level [MDP-UHL], Major Data Processing - Extra High Level [MDP-EHL], or Major Data Processing - Ordinary High Level [MDP-OHL]).

Prepare for Registration: Gather necessary documentation, conduct data protection impact assessments, and appoint a Data Protection Officer (DPO).

Comply with Registration Deadline: Register with the NDPC before the specified deadline to avoid penalties.

Implement Data Protection Measures: Ensure your organization has robust data protection policies and procedures in place.

Stay Updated: Keep abreast of any changes to the regulations and guidelines.

This notice provides clarification on the designation of entities with "particular value or significance to the economy, society or security of Nigeria" as envisaged in the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023. It outlines the criteria for designation and registration requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.