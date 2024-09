Annual returns are essentially a report submitted to the Corporate Affairs Commission to update them on the financial status of a company for a given year.

Filing annual returns is a crucial responsibility for all registered businesses in Nigeria, and failure to do so can result in serious penalties.

In this video, we explore the serious implications of failing to submit your annual returns and how it can impact a company.

