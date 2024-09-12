Conceptualizing a business idea and starting to implement it is not the beginning of a successful business/company operations in Nigeria.

To build a solid legal foundation, it is mandatory for all businesses to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission by virtue of Section 863 of the Company and Allied Matters Act 2020 (as amended).

This video seeks to explore the importance of business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

