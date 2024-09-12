Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners is a leading indigenous law firm. Established in 1985, the Firm has a proven track record of providing cutting-edge legal services in both domestic and cross border related matters to individuals, corporations, multinationals and state-owned enterprises across range of industry sectors including financial institutions and governments.
Conceptualizing a business idea and starting to implement it is
not the beginning of a successful business/company operations in
Nigeria.
To build a solid legal foundation, it is mandatory for all
businesses to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission
by virtue of Section 863 of the Company and Allied Matters Act 2020
(as amended).
This video seeks to explore the importance of business
registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission.