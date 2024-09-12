ARTICLE
12 September 2024

The Critical Role Of Business Registration With The Corporate Affairs Commission: Why It Matters For Companies

Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners

Contributor

Conceptualizing a business idea and starting to implement it is not the beginning of a successful business/company operations in Nigeria.
Nigeria Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors

To build a solid legal foundation, it is mandatory for all businesses to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission by virtue of Section 863 of the Company and Allied Matters Act 2020 (as amended).

This video seeks to explore the importance of business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Authors
Dommittilla Nwofor
