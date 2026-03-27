OPL 245 Dispute Settlement: A Milestone In Repositioning Nigeria's Economic Landscape

Dear Readers,

After nearly three decades of legal battles, arbitration proceedings, and international scrutiny, the long-running dispute over OPL 245 has finally come to an end. On March 5, 2026, the Nigerian government announced it had reached a settlement with Italian energy giant Eni and its subsidiary Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAEL) over the ownership and development rights to the oil block. This agreement marks a turning point for Nigeria's oil industry, reopening the door for the long-delayed development of one of the country's most valuable offshore assets.

The breakthrough was facilitated by the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who reportedly directed early in his administration that all disputes surrounding the block be resolved amicably and in the best interests of the Nigerian people. By encouraging an out-of-court settlement, the government has effectively closed a chapter that had stalled the development of a major national resource for decades.

To fully appreciate the significance of this resolution, it is important to revisit the origin of the controversy. The OPL 245 saga dates back to 1998, when the oil block was first awarded to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited ("Malabu") during the military regime of General Sani Abacha. The company was linked to former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete, who held an interest in the company that received the licence. Following the transition to civilian rule in 1999, the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001 revoked the licence despite Malabu and its then technical partner, Shell Nigeria Ultra-Deep Limited (SNUD), having paid a $20 million signature bonus. The block was subsequently awarded to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) following a competitive bidding process involving ExxonMobil. This allocation, however, proved to be short-lived as the government later reclaimed the block and re-awarded it to Malabu.

What followed was a complex web of competing ownership claims, contractual disputes, and corruption allegations. Over time, the dispute expanded beyond Nigeria's borders, involving multiple jurisdictions including Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Major international oil companies such as Shell plc and Eni became central parties to the conflict, which evolved into one of the most prominent examples of the governance and legal risks associated with large-scale energy investments in Nigeria.

There were earlier attempts to resolve the dispute. During the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, the Federal Government entered into the 2011 Resolution Agreements with Eni and Shell. That arrangement sought to address competing claims and enable the development of the block, with Malabu compensated in exchange for waiving all claims to the block. However, while the agreement resolved certain ownership issues, it failed to fully address concerns relating to governance, transparency, and payment structures. As a result, investor confidence remained fragile and meaningful progress toward development did not materialise.

The current 2026 settlement builds on these earlier efforts while aligning more closely with reforms introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act. By situating the resolution within this modern regulatory framework, the government signals a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and regulatory certainty in the petroleum sector. Reports indicate that the block will be restructured into four new assets to be operated by Eni and Shell, effectively setting the stage for long-awaited development.

Beyond its legal significance, the settlement unlocks immense economic potential. OPL 245, located offshore in the Niger Delta, is believed to contain approximately nine billion barrels of crude oil. With the dispute now resolved, attention can finally shift to advancing the Zabazaba–Etan deepwater project and moving toward a Final Investment Decision.

Industry estimates suggest that once operational, the project could add approximately 150,000 barrels per day to Nigeria's oil production capacity. This potential increase comes at a crucial time, as Nigeria continues to grapple with declining output and operational disruptions, constraining its ability to meet its Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries crude oil production quota. The development of OPL 245 could therefore play a vital role in stabilising production levels and boosting government revenues.

More broadly, the resolution sends a strong signal to the international investment community. For years, the OPL 245 dispute has been viewed as a cautionary tale of regulatory uncertainty and governance challenges in Nigeria's oil sector. By bringing the matter to a close, the government demonstrates a willingness to confront legacy disputes and create a more predictable and investor-friendly environment.

However, the narrative remains unsettled. On March 17, 2026, Malabu contested the Federal Government's assertion that the dispute had been conclusively resolved, raising a critical question: has this long-running saga truly reached its end?

The real test, therefore, lies ahead. The true success of the settlement will depend on transparent implementation, effective regulatory oversight, and strict adherence to the principles of the Petroleum Industry Act. If properly managed, the development of OPL 245 has the potential not only to boost production but to transform a long-standing symbol of controversy into a benchmark for reform and progress in Nigeria's Energy Industry.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.