What The Results Announced In July 2026 Signal For investor Risk Appetite - Transaction Structure, The Obligation Stack, Acreage Discipline, And Project Bankability

Founded in 1983, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie is a multi-specialisation full service corporate and commercial law firm with offices in Nigeria’s key commercial centres. The firm’s corporate practice is supported by a company secretarial department, Alsec Nominees Limited, which provides a full range of company secretarial services and our sub-firm, U-Law which caters exclusively to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and growth businesses across several industries, including the FinTech industry. It is designed as a one-stop-shop for all basic business-related legal needs, providing high-quality support in a simplified and straightforward manner at super competitive prices. We are privileged to work with diverse local and international clients to create and implement innovative practical solutions that facilitate business in Nigeria and beyond. When required, we are well-placed to work across Africa with a select network of leading African and international law firms with whom we enjoy established relationships.

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AT A GLANCE

On 21st July 2028, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) announced 31 winning bidders in respect of 37 of the 50 blocks offered. That announcement did not itself constitute the grant of a Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL): the Guidelines contemplate further post-offer conditions, Ministerial approval, and completion of the licence package.

The Round was determined by a weighted technical and commercial evaluation, not by signature bonus alone.

A Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) is an exploration-stage tide. Its bankability differs materially from a Petroleum Mining Lease (PML), which depends on commercial discovery, an approved Field Development Plan, and the statutory grant process.

Acreage is priced against a full obligation stack: subsurface, fiscal, contractual, environmental, community, local-content, infrastructure, financing, and exit risk.

A NOTE ON DATES

While the Round retains its "2025 Licensing Round designation, its key stages fell in 2026: the revised Guidelines were issued in April 2028, and the NUPRC announced the winning bidders on 21st July 2026. Information in this artide is stated as at 12th August 2026.

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