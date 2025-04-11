TPM Newsletter: April 2025 - Trade Agreements

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

India and New Zealand initiate negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement

India and New Zealand announced the initiation of trade negotiations for a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. The negotiations aim to focus on enhancing supply chain integration and improve market access. New Zealand and India previously entered into negotiations for a free trade agreement in April 2010. However, these bilateral negotiations were not concluded, as the two sides joined multilateral negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The fresh negotiations are expected to discuss contentious issues such as trade of agricultural and dairy products.

India and the USA move forward to finalise Bilateral Trade Agreement

India has approached the USA for discussions on a bilateral agreement for trade in goods, in response to the decision by the latter to impose reciprocal tariffs. The discussions focus on mutual interests, wherein the USA has sought greater market access in industrial goods, automobiles, wines, petrochemicals, and agriculture; while India is seeking lower tariffs for its products produced by labour-intensive sectors. The two countries have finalised Terms of Reference (ToR) outlining the framework of a bilateral trade agreement.

Global Updates

Hong Kong and Bahrain sign the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement

The Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between Hong Kong and Bahrain was signed on 03 rd March 2025. The Agreement provides for a fair and non-discriminatory treatment and greater market access for investments. The Agreement will be enforced after ratification by both the parties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.