TPM Newsletter: April 2025 - Trade Agreements

India and New Zealand initiate negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement
India and New Zealand announced the initiation of trade negotiations for a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. The negotiations aim to focus on enhancing supply chain integration and improve market access. New Zealand and India previously entered into negotiations for a free trade agreement in April 2010. However, these bilateral negotiations were not concluded, as the two sides joined multilateral negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The fresh negotiations are expected to discuss contentious issues such as trade of agricultural and dairy products.
India and the USA move forward to finalise Bilateral Trade Agreement
India has approached the USA for discussions on a bilateral agreement for trade in goods, in response to the decision by the latter to impose reciprocal tariffs. The discussions focus on mutual interests, wherein the USA has sought greater market access in industrial goods, automobiles, wines, petrochemicals, and agriculture; while India is seeking lower tariffs for its products produced by labour-intensive sectors. The two countries have finalised Terms of Reference (ToR) outlining the framework of a bilateral trade agreement.
Global Updates
Hong Kong and Bahrain sign the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement
The Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between Hong Kong and Bahrain was signed on 03 rd March 2025. The Agreement provides for a fair and non-discriminatory treatment and greater market access for investments. The Agreement will be enforced after ratification by both the parties.
