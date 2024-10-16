ARTICLE
16 October 2024

Updating employment agreements

WW
Wynn Williams Lawyers

Contributor

Wynn Williams Lawyers logo
Wynn Williams is a renowned law firm in New Zealand, offering a full range of legal services with a team of skilled lawyers. Established in 1859, the firm is known for its expertise, straightforward advice, and strong client relationships. Recognized in prestigious legal directories, Wynn Williams is proud of its heritage and commitment to honest, experienced guidance for clients. Offices are located in Auckland, Christchurch, and Queenstown.
Explore Firm Details
It would be prudent to update existing employment agreements the next time they are reviewed with employees.
New Zealand Employment and HR
Photo of Anthony Drake
Authors

It goes without saying that most companies are committed to providing a safe and productive working environment free from all forms of physical, emotional and verbal abuse. Harassment including sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable. Employees have a responsibility to respect the rights of their fellow employees, including the right to work in an environment free of sexual harassment. Employers and their managers also have a responsibility not to tolerate any form of harassment.

On 13 June 2023 the Employment Relations Act 2000 allows employees more time to raise a personal grievance related to sexual harassment, increases from 90 days to 12 months. For all other personal grievances, the time to notify the employer remains unchanged at 90 days. The new timeframe applies to sexual harassment events that happened, or came to the notice of the employee on or after 13 June 2023.

All employment agreements must include a plain explanation stating how to get help to resolve an employment problem. This must include the time to raise a personal grievance. From 13 June 2023, employers must include the modified time in new employments agreement and it would be prudent to update existing agreements the next time they are reviewed with employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anthony Drake
Anthony Drake
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More