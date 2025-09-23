Vietnam's AI Push: Updated National Strategy And First AI Law By End Of 2025

On September 15, 2025, Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology announced that the country will issue an updated version of its National AI Strategy (first issued in 2021) and its first-ever AI Law by the end of this year. The ministry emphasized that the AI strategy is not just a legal framework, but a commitment to embracing AI to drive Vietnam into a new era.

The AI adoption plan is set as a priority of the country, and marks a significant step in shaping Vietnam's AI governance and innovation landscape. Highlights of the plan include the following:

Strategic vision. Vietnam's ambition is to leverage AI for economic growth, social development, and global competitiveness, under the guiding principle "AI for humans – safe, autonomous, cooperative, inclusive, and sustainable."

Vietnam's ambition is to leverage AI for economic growth, social development, and global competitiveness, under the guiding principle "AI for humans – safe, autonomous, cooperative, inclusive, and sustainable." AI as national infrastructure. The updated strategy positions AI as core national infrastructure, comparable to electricity or the internet, aiming to provide every citizen with a "personal digital assistant."

The updated strategy positions AI as core national infrastructure, comparable to electricity or the internet, aiming to provide every citizen with a "personal digital assistant." Core principles for AI legislation. The AI Law will be built around the following six core principles: Risk-based regulation Transparency and accountability Human-centric development Domestic AI autonomy AI as a driver of sustainable growth Digital sovereignty, with data, infrastructure, and AI technology being three strategic pillars

The AI Law will be built around the following six core principles: Ethics and openness. A National AI Ethics Code will accompany the upcoming law, aligned with international standards but tailored to the Vietnamese context. The government emphasizes open standards and open-source development.

A National AI Ethics Code will accompany the upcoming law, aligned with international standards but tailored to the Vietnamese context. The government emphasizes open standards and open-source development. Market development and incentives. The government plans to expand domestic AI adoption, particularly in public services and key industries. The National Technology Innovation Fund (NATIF) will allocate at least 40% of its budget to AI projects, prioritizing SMEs through vouchers for locally developed AI solutions.

Background on AI Law Development

Regulations on AI are found in various Vietnamese laws and regulations, notably the recently adopted Law on Digital Technology Industry (DTI Law). However, these provisions are fragmented and not comprehensive. Accordingly, the government is developing a dedicated AI Law, which is expected to be adopted by the end of 2025. It is anticipated that the AI Law will build on the principles and requirements currently set out, and provide more detailed regulations.

The DTI Law introduces:

AI system categories (high‑risk, high‑impact, other), with stricter obligations for higher‑risk systems.

Identification requirements, such as disclosing when users interact with AI and including identifiable markers on certain AI‑generated digital products.

Principles on transparency, explainability, accountability, safety/security, lifecycle risk management, consumer protection, and data/privacy compliance.

Incentives for AI research and development (R&D), AI data centers, and high‑quality AI talent (including visa and tax benefits).

Outlook

As Vietnam's AI strategy and legal framework evolve, companies can consider the following actions to prepare for effective compliance:

Mapping their AI systems and intended uses in Vietnam; conducting preliminary risk and impact screening for systems that may be classified as "high‑risk" or "high‑impact."

Preparing for user disclosure/marking of AI interactions and potential product identification requirements.

Tightening data governance and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) compliance (consents/notices, opt‑out for AI/machine learning R&D where applicable, security controls).

Continuing to monitor forthcoming implementing decrees/circulars under the DTI Law and the upcoming AI Law and National AI Ethics Code, and aligning internal AI policies accordingly.

Assessing eligibility for incentives (AI R&D, data centers, digital tech zones) and for NATIF funding and SME vouchers.

Planning for infrastructure needs and potential use of Vietnam‑based computer/data resources consistent with "digital sovereignty" objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.