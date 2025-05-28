ARTICLE
28 May 2025

#87 | AI In The Media: A Legal Perspective (Podcast)

Portugal Technology
It's a conversation about AI in the media, the opportunities and challenges it poses. It's also about a journey that has already begun in implementing mechanisms to make the best use of technology without jeopardising what constitutes reliable information, the core of journalism as a safeguard for democracies. With Sílvia Neto Ferreira, head of data protection at the Impresa Group and Rita de Sousa Costa, a lawyer from PLMJ's TMT practice.

