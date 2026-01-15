The New Money Laundering Act And Why It Affects All Advisors, Trilogy Part 1

Money Laundry Law Part 1: It's coming. Period.

The new Money Laundering Act and why looking the other way is no longer a strategy

The consultation period is coming to an end. And regardless of how loud or quiet the protests are, the new Money Laundering Act is coming. Not as a revolutionary upheaval, but as a systematic expansion. Quiet, technical, but with an enormous impact.What is new is not that money laundering is to be combated. What is new is who is now being held accountable.

Advisors are becoming financial intermediaries without handling money.

The central paradigm shift is this: It is no longer only those who receive money who are relevant but those who enable transactions.

This brings the following into focus:

Lawyers

Real estate advisors

M&A advisors

Trustees

Structuring and management consultants

Domicile and registered office providers

In fact: the entire consulting industry

Anyone who professionally participates in certain transactions is now considered an advisor within the meaning of the AMLA with all the associated due diligence obligations. And this even if:

no money changes hands,

there is no power of attorney over accounts,

no banking relationship is maintained.

Why this is not an operational accident

This development is not unique to Switzerland. It is the consistent implementation of international FATF standards.

The logic behind it:

Money laundering today takes place outside the bank

the bank in structures,

in corporate chains,

in real estate transactions,

in M&A settings.

Switzerland is following suit. Not out of a desire for regulation but because of international pressure.

Conclusion Part 1:

The law will come. The question is not whether, but how well prepared you are.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.