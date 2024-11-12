The FATF identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in two FATF public documents that are issued three times a year.

The FIAU endorses such documents through a Guidance Note on High Risk and Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions published on June 2024 and as a result, subject persons are obliged to compl with the FATF public documents.

Category 1 - Jurisdictions that have strategic AML/CFT deficiencies and to which counter-measurs apply. Category 2 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or have not committed to an action plan developed with the FATF to address the deficiencies. Category 3 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have developed an action plan with the FATF and have made a high-level political commitment to address their AML/CFT deficiencies Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Bulgaria Iran Burkina Faso Myanmar Cameroon Croatia Democratic Republic of the Congo Gibraltar Haiti Kenya Mali Monaco *NEW* Mozambique Namibia Nigeria Philippines Senegal South Africa South Sudan Syria Tanzania Venezuela *NEW* Vietnam Yemen

Additionally, note that the following jurisdictions were removed from Category 3: Jamaica and Turkey.

For further information kindly refer to the following resources:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.