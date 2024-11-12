ARTICLE
12 November 2024

High Risk And Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions

GT
Grant Thornton Malta

Contributor

Grant Thornton Malta logo
Explore Firm Details
The FATF identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in two FATF public documents that are issued three times a year.
Malta Government, Public Sector
Photo of lia Carr
Authors

The FATF identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in two FATF public documents that are issued three times a year.

The FIAU endorses such documents through a Guidance Note on High Risk and Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions published on June 2024 and as a result, subject persons are obliged to compl with the FATF public documents.

Category 1 - Jurisdictions that have strategic AML/CFT deficiencies and to which counter-measurs apply.

Category 2 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or have not committed to an action plan developed with the FATF to address the deficiencies.

Category 3 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have developed an action plan with the FATF and have made a high-level political commitment to address their AML/CFT deficiencies

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)

Bulgaria

Iran

Burkina Faso

Myanmar

Cameroon

Croatia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Gibraltar

Haiti

Kenya

Mali

Monaco *NEW*

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Philippines

Senegal

South Africa

South Sudan

Syria

Tanzania

Venezuela *NEW*

Vietnam

Yemen

Additionally, note that the following jurisdictions were removed from Category 3: Jamaica and Turkey.

For further information kindly refer to the following resources:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of lia Carr
lia Carr
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More