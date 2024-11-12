The FATF identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in two FATF public documents that are issued three times a year.
The FIAU endorses such documents through a Guidance Note on High Risk and Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions published on June 2024 and as a result, subject persons are obliged to compl with the FATF public documents.
|
Category 1 - Jurisdictions that have strategic AML/CFT deficiencies and to which counter-measurs apply.
|
Category 2 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or have not committed to an action plan developed with the FATF to address the deficiencies.
|
Category 3 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have developed an action plan with the FATF and have made a high-level political commitment to address their AML/CFT deficiencies
|
Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)
|
Bulgaria
|
Iran
|
Burkina Faso
|
Myanmar
|
Cameroon
|
Croatia
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Gibraltar
|
Haiti
|
Kenya
|
Mali
|
Monaco *NEW*
|
Mozambique
|
Namibia
|
Nigeria
|
Philippines
|
Senegal
|
South Africa
|
South Sudan
|
Syria
|
Tanzania
|
Venezuela *NEW*
|
Vietnam
|
Yemen
Additionally, note that the following jurisdictions were removed from Category 3: Jamaica and Turkey.
For further information kindly refer to the following resources:
- Jurisdiction under increased monitor - Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring - June 2024 (fatf-gafi.org)
- High risk jurisdictions - High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action - June 2024 (fatf-gafi.org)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.