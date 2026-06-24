Mexico Eyes Sweeping Anti-Corruption Reform

The centerpiece of the reform is a fundamental shift in the SNA's legal architecture. The National Anti-Corruption Policy would be redefined as a mandatory state policy of general application...

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Article Insights

Jones Day are most popular: within Strategy topic(s)

In Short The Background: Mexico's National Anti-Corruption System (Sistema Nacional Anticorrupción, or "SNA"), established by constitutional reform nearly a decade ago, has underperformed expectations. Its recommendations lack binding force, coordination among member institutions has been sporadic, and enforcement outcomes remain limited. Corruption continues to rank among the top public concerns nationwide, with measurable negative effects on economic growth and institutional credibility. The Proposal: Legislators from Mexico's Morena party in the Chamber of Deputies have announced a comprehensive reform package that would structurally overhaul the SNA and introduce additional legislative initiatives targeting corruption, absence of enforcement, and financial crimes. The package is expected to be formally presented for congressional analysis on September 1, 2026, at the opening of the regular congressional session. As a legislative proposal, it remains subject to deliberation and potential amendment by both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate before it could become law. Looking Ahead: If enacted in its current form, the reform would impose mandatory compliance obligations on all public entities—and potentially private ones—creating new enforcement risks in public procurement and personnel management. Companies doing business with the Mexican government or operating in regulated industries should begin assessing how these changes could affect their compliance frameworks.

The SNA Reform: From Advisory to Binding

The centerpiece of the reform is a fundamental shift in the SNA's legal architecture. The National Anti-Corruption Policy would be redefined as a mandatory state policy of general application, binding on all public entities and, where applicable, private actors. Implementation would no longer be discretionary; all public entities would be required to apply the policies approved by the Coordinating Committee.

The Coordinating Committee's recommendations—currently non-binding—would carry real legal consequences. Noncompliance would constitute a serious administrative offense under the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities. The Citizen Participation Committee ("CPC") would be empowered to request binding recommendations at any time, not only when presenting the annual report.

Mandatory Risk Management and Institutional Redesign

The proposal introduces a mandatory corruption risk management system for all public entities, shifting from a reactive to a preventive model. Priority areas would include public procurement and construction, acquisitions and political financing, and personnel hiring. The proposal draws on frameworks already operating in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.

The Coordinating Committee would be expanded to incorporate the Specialized Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes and the Ministry of Finance.

CPC members would be appointed by the Senate through public nomination processes requiring a two-thirds vote, replacing the current Selection Commission that experienced operational paralysis. Members would serve on an exclusive-dedication basis, with restrictions on government employment and conflict-of-interest activities, and compensation capped at the level of the Federal Executive's salary.

Accountability, Evaluation, and Budget Protections

The reform would establish a structured coordination calendar: semiannual meetings of the national system, quarterly obligatory sessions of the CPC, and annual meetings chaired by the President of the Republic to evaluate policy implementation. An independent triennial evaluation of the National Anti-Corruption Policy would be conducted by experts, academic institutions, or international organizations, with public results and measurable targets.

The SNA's Executive Secretariat would receive protected budget autonomy, with appropriations that could not fall below the prior fiscal year's allocation. This provision is designed to insulate the system from budget cuts that could compromise its effectiveness.

The proposal also introduces two notable conceptual changes: the generic term "acts of corruption" would be replaced by "crimes arising from acts of corruption" in alignment with the Federal Penal Code, clarifying jurisdictional competence and facilitating statistical tracking; and substantive equality would be incorporated as a guiding principle throughout the legislation.

Five Broader Legislative Initiatives

The SNA reform is the umbrella framework for a broader package of five legislative initiatives:

First, whistleblower and citizen-reporting protections would be strengthened, an area identified as one of the system's weakest points.

Second, the public procurement law would undergo a comprehensive review to establish clearer rules for direct awards and competitive bidding.

Third, the national federal anti-corruption prosecutor would receive greater independence in budget, assets, and operational rules—falling short of full autonomy but enabling independent case pursuit without requiring the Attorney General's authorization.

Fourth, the federal audit system would be restructured in an effort to restore the collegial character of the Federal Audit Office and professionalize internal control bodies.

Fifth, new legislation would target fuel theft and fraudulent invoicing schemes, both of which continue to grow and represent significant losses to public finances.

The package further addresses deficiencies in Mexico's asset forfeiture regime. The proposal calls for reviewing the role of the national asset administration institute in managing seized property, improving international cooperation, and ensuring effective recovery while protecting due process.

Four Key Takeaways

The SNA would shift from advisory to mandatory. Anti-corruption recommendations would become legally binding, with noncompliance classified as a serious administrative offense. All public entities—and potentially private ones—would be required to implement approved anti-corruption policies. New compliance obligations are on the horizon. Mandatory risk management systems covering procurement, public works, and hiring would be required across all public companies, creating new compliance expectations for companies in government-facing sectors. The proposal remains subject to legislative deliberation. The reform is expected to be introduced on September 1, 2026. Broader reforms target procurement, auditing, and financial crimes. Additional legislative initiatives—ranging from whistleblower protections and procurement reform to anti-fraud measures—would complement the SNA overhaul.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.