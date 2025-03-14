5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Environmental — Mexico

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Mexico is expected to enact legislation recognizing clean water as a fundamental human right. This legislation would affect the management of key water basins including Lerma, Tula, and Atoyac.

