5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Environmental — Mexico

- New Water Law and Policy May Establish Clean Water as a Fundamental Human Right — Mexico is expected to enact legislation recognizing clean water as a fundamental human right. This legislation would affect the management of key water basins including Lerma, Tula, and Atoyac.
- Investment in Strategies to Combat Climate Change — As Mexico strengthens its legislation strategy to combat climate change, greater investment in clean and renewable energy will likely be encouraged.
- Environmental Impact May Be a Priority — 2025 may see greater emphasis placed on the importance of considering and minimizing the environmental impact on the development of infrastructure projects, including restrictions in the mining sector.
- Natural Areas Will Have Greater Protections — Mexico will likely continue to prioritize the protection of natural environmental areas, with a focus on creating new protected areas and promoting reforestation programs, as proposed by the president at the G20 summit and in alignment with the Paris Agreement.
- Commitment to a Circular Economy and Waste Reduction — Mexico is expected to transform its waste management regulations by adopting measures to reduce excessive consumption of products and promote the circular economy.
