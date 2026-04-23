VAT Refunds In Mexico: What To Expect

Obtaining a VAT refund in Mexico involves navigating a complex verification process that extends well beyond statutory timeframes. The Mexican tax authority conducts comprehensive reviews of all transactions, requiring extensive documentation that demonstrates both substance and form, with particular scrutiny on asset acquisitions, equity contributions, and bank records.

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When a company in Mexico has a value-added tax (VAT) credit, it may request a refund from the tax authorities. While this is a straightforward concept, in practice, obtaining a VAT refund is rarely a simple process.

Setting expectations is challenging, particularly regarding the timeframe and level of detail required in supporting documentation. A useful rule of thumb is to assume that the refund process will involve a comprehensive review of all transactions giving rise to the VAT balance, including their origin, business purpose, and traceability.

While the statutory timeframe for the tax authorities completing a VAT refund is 40 business days, in practice the process usually takes longer, since the clock stops when there are additional requests for information, and, in practice, almost always additional requests will be made.

It is useful to keep in mind that the Mexican tax authority, the Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT), focuses on both substance and form, with a strong emphasis on the consistency of documentation across legal, accounting, and financial records.

For example, in the case of asset acquisitions, providing a notarised deed, purchase agreement, and proof of payment may not be sufficient. Taxpayers may also be asked to provide additional documentation such as corporate approvals, supporting materials evidencing the existence and condition of the asset, and documentation supporting the business rationale of the transaction.

Similarly, equity contributions are often subject to detailed review. In addition to corporate resolutions and bank records, it is common for SAT to request evidence of the originating funds, including documentation from the contributing party’s account, to confirm that such inflows do not constitute taxable revenue.

Bank documentation is another area of frequent scrutiny. Requests typically specify formal bank statements reflecting the relevant transactions, not just online extracts, along with detailed reconciliations of the amounts reported. In an environment where some financial institutions no longer issue formal statements, this can create additional practical challenges for taxpayers.

While these requirements may appear excessive from an international perspective, they reflect a broader approach in which VAT refund claims are treated as verification procedures. The objective is to ensure full traceability of transactions and alignment between electronic invoicing (CFDI), accounting records, and cash flows.

Companies should not be discouraged from operating in Mexico or from requesting VAT refunds. However, they should be prepared to allocate sufficient time and resources to the process. In particular, all inflows and outflows should be properly documented, and taxpayers should be ready to explain the commercial rationale and background of relevant transactions.

In this context, a well-prepared VAT refund request is not only a matter of compliance, but of anticipating the depth of review that accompanies the process.

Mauricio Saul Ramos, Consulting Director at Guerrero Santana, has more than 15 years of experience advising domestic and international clients on a wide variety of matters. He is also a professor at the undergraduate level teaching courses like Innovation, Project Feasibility, and Strategic Planning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.