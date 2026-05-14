Mexico Issues Implementing Regulations To The Federal Law For The Protection Of Industrial Property (FLPIP): Key Aspects Of Provisional Patent Applications.

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The implementing Regulations to the FLPIP were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on April 28, 2026. Among other matters, the Regulations provide further clarity on the recently introduced provisional patent application system in Mexico. These provisions will enter into force on July 23, 2026, that is, 60 business days following the date of their publication.

As previously reported, the FLPIP introduced provisional patent applications as a mechanism to secure an early filing date with reduced formal requirements. The Regulations now clarify how this mechanism will operate in practice and introduce elements that should be considered when using this filing route.

Most notably, the Regulations expressly require that a provisional patent application be accompanied by proof of payment of the corresponding official fee, which has not yet been published by the Mexican Patent Office (IMPI). This is a provision introduced by the Regulations, as the Law itself did not expressly contemplate a fee requirement for provisional filings. If the proof of payment is not submitted, IMPI may issue a single notification granting a non-extendable term of five days to remedy such omission.

Separately, the Regulations confirm that compliance with the minimum requirements set forth in the Law, namely the identification of the applicant and a description sufficient to identify the invention, will be assessed as part of the formal examination of the complete (non-provisional) application.

From a substantive perspective, the Regulations establish that the subject matter claimed in the complete application must be fully supported by the content of the provisional application. Accordingly, the provisional description must be clear and sufficient to determine its scope.

If the complete application includes subject matter that extends beyond what was originally disclosed, such additional matter will not benefit from the provisional filing date and will instead be examined based on the filing date of the complete application.

In practice, this means that the scope and quality of the provisional disclosure will directly impact the effective filing date and the sufficiency of such support will be determined during the substantive examination of the complete application. Accordingly, provisional applications should not be treated as merely informal or placeholder filings, as insufficient disclosure may limit their practical value.

The Regulations also clarify that, although provisional applications are not published, their content will be included in the publication of the corresponding complete application.

These developments confirm that, while provisional applications in Mexico provide a mechanism to secure early filing dates, they require careful drafting and filing strategy to ensure that the intended scope of protection is effectively preserved.

At OLIVARES, we are closely monitoring the implementation of these provisions and remain available to assist in assessing how this mechanism may be used in practice under this evolving framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.