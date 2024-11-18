ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Mexico's New Administration Outlines Private Sector Participation In The Energy Sector

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
President Claudia Sheinbaum, who recently took office, announced her administration's plan to open private sector investment in power generation and clean energies, a shift from the prior administration of López Obrador...
Mexico Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Roberto Arena Reyes Retana
Authors

President Claudia Sheinbaum, who recently took office, announced her administration's plan to open private sector investment in power generation and clean energies, a shift from the prior administration of López Obrador where private sector participation was greatly limited. On November 6, Secretary of Energy Luz Elena González outlined Mexico's plan, consistent with its National Strategy for the Electricity Sector, to allow private sector investment in the energy market, with the following schemes:

  1. Concessions granted through a bid process to deliver energy and capacity directly to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).
  2. Private sector participation in the totality of the electricity generation market will be limited to 46%, with the majority generation of 54% corresponding to the state company CFE.
  • The private sector will be allowed to participate in the generation and sale of electricity upon completion of transparent bid processes and can demonstrate compliance with the reliability and backup requirements of the National Energy Plan.

Additionally, any private investment in clean energies (solar or wind) will have to comply with the Renewable Grid Code and with its secondary regulations.

Sheinbaum´s energy plan estimates private sector investment to be between US$6-9 billion and electric generation in the range of 6,400 MW to 9,550 MW during her six-year term.

Additional regulations were announced by the Secretary of Energy related to self-generating homes and small businesses, which will not be required to obtain a license as long as they do not exceed 700 kW.

Foley's Energy practice will monitor the energetic plans that involves the private industry participation in the electricity market which will be emitted by the current federal administration.

Special thanks to Patricio Sandoval, a law clerk in Foley's Mexico City office, for his contributions to this article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Roberto Arena Reyes Retana
Roberto Arena Reyes Retana
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More