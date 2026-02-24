Antitrust And Competition Law: Competition Law In The Americas Episode 5 | Cartel Investigations: Behind The Scenes Of Antitrust Enforcement In Latin America (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
In this eye-opening episode of Competition Law in the Americas,
host Miguel Flores welcomes Viviana Blanco Barboza, President of
Costa Rica's Coprocom, and Victor Meyer, Mexico's Director
General for Cartel Enforcement, for a candid conversation about the
realities of cartel investigations in Latin America.
From myth-busting to headline cases in rice, gas, buses, and
football, Viviana and Victor share the drama, lessons, and
detective work that define their roles.
The episode dives into creative enforcement tactics, the
challenges of international evidence sharing, and practical
compliance advice for companies.
Hear real-life success stories, cautionary tales, and insider
tips on how businesses can stay cartel-free — and what not to
do during investigations.
