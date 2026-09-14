Why San Marino Is Gaining Ground As An International Maritime Flag

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San Marino is setting out an increasingly motivated position in international shipping. For owners, managers and advisers considering their choice of flag, the development deserves attention particularly as it combines a modern registration platform with a stated focus on international standards, digitalisation, accessibility and effective administration.

In a recent interview with The TOC, Marco Gatti, San Marino’s Minister of Finance and Transport, outlined the Republic’s strategy for developing its role within the international maritime community and explained the principles behind the modern San Marino Ship Register. His comments provide useful insight into the direction of a registry which, although comparatively young, is seeking to establish itself as a quality international flag for yachts and commercial shipping.

For international owners, the significance goes beyond the development of another registration jurisdiction. Choosing a flag is an important legal and operational decision. Regulatory standards, responsiveness of the administration, registration procedures, ownership arrangements, vessel use, financing, insurance, crewing and the vessel’s intended trading plans can all influence the appropriate choice.

San Marino’s developing maritime framework therefore obtains consideration alongside more established flag alternatives.

From a non-coastal Republic to an International Flag State

San Marino may be one of Europe’s smallest states and has no coastline, but its involvement with international shipping is not new. The Republic has been a member of the International Maritime Organization since 2002, while its modern Ship Register was established in 2021 as a platform through which the country could develop specialised maritime expertise and provide internationally oriented services to pleasure vessels, commercial yachts and merchant ships.

This is an important distinction.

The Registry is not being presented merely as an administrative mechanism for issuing registration documents. San Marino’s stated objective is to develop a modern flag administration in which registration, certification, technical supervision, safety, environmental compliance and support to owners and managers form part of the same regulatory framework.

That approach is particularly relevant in today’s maritime environment, where the quality of the relationship between an owner or manager and the flag administration can have practical implications throughout the vessel’s life.

Digitalisation as a Practical Maritime Advantage

One of the strongest themes emerging from San Marino’s maritime strategy is digitalisation.

Minister Gatti has highlighted the use of digital procedures and electronic documentation to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, shorten communication channels and give internationally operating vessels easier access to documentation wherever they may be located. At the same time, San Marino’s position is that efficiency should not replace proper scrutiny. Applications remain subject to documentary review, technical assessment, eligibility requirements and applicable national and international rules.

That distinction matters. For shipowners and yacht owners, a modern registry should ideally deliver both efficiency and regulatory credibility . Faster communication has limited value if it comes at the expense of proper administration; equally, a technically sound registry can become commercially unattractive if routine processes are unnecessarily cumbersome.

San Marino’s stated model seeks to combine the two: accessible, digitally supported services together with continuing regulatory and technical oversight.

A Focus on quality rather than registration alone

According to the Minister, San Marino intends to grow responsibly and for its flag to become recognised for quality, reliability and service, supported by technical competence, effective supervision and close monitoring of fleet performance. The administration also identifies decarbonisation, cyber risk, digital certification and evolving crew competence requirements among the issues that modern flag states will increasingly need to address.

These priorities reflect the wider direction of international maritime regulation.

The IMO’s 2026 – 2027 World Maritime Day theme, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence,” is specifically focused on translating international maritime rules into effective national legislation, enforcement and day-to-day maritime operations.

For owners and managers, this reinforces an important point, that flag selection should not be treated simply as a question of registration cost.

The relevant assessment should consider the vessel itself, its intended use, commercial or private operation, ownership structure, geographical operation, financing arrangements, insurer requirements, technical profile and the level of ongoing interaction likely to be required with the flag administration.

San Marino for Private and Commercial Yachts

The San Marino flag is particularly relevant to the international yacht market.

The modern Register was expressly developed to provide services for pleasure vessels and commercial yachts, in addition to merchant shipping.

For internationally mobile yacht owners, an efficient registration jurisdiction can be particularly important. Ownership arrangements may involve individuals, corporate vehicles, financing institutions, managers and advisers situated across several jurisdictions, while the yacht itself may operate far from the state of registration.

A digitally oriented administration and accessible communication channels can therefore provide real practical advantages.

However, the correct flag should always be considered within the owner’s wider legal and operational structure. Registration should be coordinated, where appropriate, with matters including title to the vessel, corporate ownership, financing and mortgages, private or commercial status, charter arrangements, insurance, taxation and regulatory compliance.

San Marino for Commercial Shipping

The same considerations apply, often with greater regulatory complexity, to commercial vessels.

San Marino’s Register extends beyond yachting to merchant vessels and other eligible commercial tonnage. Its’ maritime strategy places emphasis on the implementation of international conventions, technical regulation, certification, monitoring and cooperation with recognised organisations and other participants in the maritime industry.

For commercial operators, these factors form part of a wider flag-selection exercise that should consider the vessel’s operational and trading profile rather than viewing registration in isolation.

A flag that is appropriate for one vessel or ownership group will not necessarily be the right solution for another.

That is why professional flag advice should begin with the owner’s objectives and vessel profile, and only then identify the jurisdiction capable of meeting them.

AGPLAW and the San Marino Ship Register

AGPLAW has expanded its international ship and yacht registration capabilities through its cooperation with the San Marino Ship Register as a Registration Specialist.

Through this cooperation, AGPLAW is an Official Designated Inspections Representative (DIR) for the San Marino flag and has been authorised to promote and facilitate vessel registrations under the San Marino flag, including private yachts, commercial yachts, merchant vessels, cruise vessels and cargo vessels up to 500 GT.

This allows AGPLAW’s Shipping team to provide owners, managers, brokers and professional advisers with a practical point of contact throughout the registration process.

Our involvement is not limited to the filing of registration documents. AGPLAW provides end-to-end maritime support covering flag selection, vessel registration and reflagging, ownership and corporate structuring, registration documentation, sale and purchase matters, ship mortgages and finance, regulatory and compliance considerations, crew-related matters and continuing liaison with registries and maritime authorities.

This broader capability is important because the registration of a yacht or ship is frequently only one component of a larger transaction.

For example, a change of flag may accompany the acquisition or sale of the vessel, the establishment or restructuring of its owning company, new financing, a mortgage, a change from private to commercial use, or a wider reorganisation of an owner’s international assets.

Having the legal, corporate and registration aspects coordinated through the same advisory team can considerably simplify that process.

Choosing the right Flag

San Marino’s growing maritime profile creates an additional option for international ship and yacht owners, but there is no universally “best” flag.

The correct jurisdiction depends upon the particular vessel and the commercial, regulatory and personal objectives of its owner.

AGPLAW therefore assists clients not only with San Marino ship and yacht registration, but with a wider selection of international ship registries, enabling our Shipping team to compare available alternatives and recommend a structure suited to the particular transaction.

San Marino’s emphasis on digitalisation, accessibility, regulatory implementation and service makes the development of its Registry particularly interesting. Its stated ambition to build a flag recognised for quality and reliability also demonstrates that the Republic sees maritime registration as a long-term international strategy rather than simply an administrative service.

For owners considering a new registration, reflagging or acquisition of a yacht or commercial vessel, the appropriate time to assess flag options is before the ownership and operational structure has been finalised.

How AGPLAW Can Assist

AGPLAW’s Shipping & Maritime team can advise on:

San Marino ship registration

San Marino private and commercial yacht registration

flag selection and comparative jurisdictional analysis

new registrations, reflagging and deletion from an existing register

yacht and ship owning-company structures

vessel sale and purchase transactions

ship mortgages and financing

commercial and charter structures

registration and corporate documentation

maritime regulatory and compliance matters and

ongoing liaison with flag administrations and registries.

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC