Why African Shipowners Should Consider The Marshall Islands For Ship Registration

For shipowners in Africa, the Marshall Islands offers an excellent ship registration solution. Known for its flexibility and efficiency, the Marshall Islands' registry is perfect...

Established in 2006, AGP & Co is a highly reputable, dynamic, award winning and excellence driven Law Firm based in Cyprus with a strong international presence. It provides full service Legal, Corporate, FS Advisory & Regulatory Compliance/AML, Tax, Immigration and Real Estate services.

Africa's growing maritime sector is poised to become a significant force in global trade.

For shipowners in Africa, the Marshall Islands offers an excellent ship registration solution. Known for its flexibility and efficiency, the Marshall Islands' registry is perfect for African entrepreneurs seeking global reach.

For shipowners in Africa, the Marshall Islands offers an excellent ship registration solution.

Top Reasons to Register in the Marshall Islands

Global Credibility

Recognized under the Paris and Tokyo MoUs, the Marshall Islands flag enjoys a strong reputation.

No Nationality Restrictions

Open to shipowners from all countries.

Tax Benefits

Zero taxes on income derived from international shipping.

Modern Legislation

A user-friendly registry adhering to international standards.

Benefits for African Shipowners

Reduced Inspection Hassles: High-quality registry with minimal Port State Control issues.

High-quality registry with minimal Port State Control issues. Comprehensive Services: AGPLAW provides end-to-end registration and compliance solutions.

AGPLAW provides end-to-end registration and compliance solutions. Cost-Effective Solutions: Affordable registration and maintenance fees tailored to African markets.

Conclusion

AGPLAW is here to help African shipowners tap into the benefits of the Marshall Islands registry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.