Chambers Aviation Finance & Leasing 2025 – Thailand

Tilleke & Gibbins' Bangkok-based aviation specialists have authored the Thailand chapter of Aviation Finance & Leasing 2025 from Chambers and Partners. This annual guide examines the key legal issues impacting aircraft lessors, lessees, and financiers in 37 jurisdictions worldwide. In addition to the Thailand chapter, Tilleke & Gibbins also contributed the Vietnam chapter to this year's edition.

The Thailand chapter offers a comprehensive overview of the country's legal framework governing all aspects of aircraft sale and purchase, aircraft and engine leasing, and aircraft debt finance. Some topics covered include:

sale and lease agreement terms

taxation

lease registration and enforcement

lease assignment/novation

insurance and reinsurance

debt structuring

securities

liens

The guide also examines other matters with practical implications for the aviation industry's day-to-day operations.

Chambers and Partners' Global Practice Guides provide in-house counsel with authoritative commentary on practical legal issues affecting business, enabling readers to compare legislation and procedures across multiple jurisdictions.

The Thailand chapter of Aviation Finance & Leasing 2025 is available as a PDF through the button below, courtesy of Chambers and Partners. The full guide can be accessed for free on the Chambers and Partners website.

