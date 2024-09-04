ARTICLE
4 September 2024

Bolormaa Volodya In An Interview With Legal500

Bolormaa Volodya, a partner at GRATA International Mongolia LLP, the integrated office of GRATA International Law Firm, shared her insights on the country's legal market and economic sectors in an interview with Legal500.
Mongolia Law Department Performance
Volodya highlighted GRATA's expertise in assisting foreign investors across various industries, including mining, trade, pharmaceuticals, and real estate. The firm is committed to enhancing client experience through technological advancements and increased transparency.

She also predicted growth in public-private partnerships due to the recent implementation of a new PPP law. Additionally, Volodya emphasized the promising outlook for corporate law and M&A practices in Mongolia, driven by the government's pro-investment policies.

