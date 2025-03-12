Laos' New Regulation On Biopharmaceuticals, Gene Therapy, And Stem Cells

On November 22, 2024, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Laos issued Decision No. 3730/MOH, which regulates the management, processing, production, and use of biopharmaceutical products, genes, and stem cells. This decision came into force on January 18, 2025, 45 days after its publication in the Lao Official Gazette on December 4, 2024. This decision signifies Laos' recognition and acceptance of biopharmaceutical products, genes, and stem cells for use in medical treatments and the beauty industry, and it aligns with the ongoing development of biomedical sciences in the country.

Definitions

The MOH's decision defines biopharmaceuticals, gene therapy, and stem cells as follows:

"Biopharmaceutical products" refers to a type of biological or drug product that is produced or synthesized from natural substances, objects, or chemicals. This group of products includes blood, blood components, allergens, cells or cellular components, gene therapies, tissues, protein-based medicines, drugs derived from living cells, and biologics, which can be produced from sugars, proteins, amino acids, or substances with complex characteristics derived from organic sources such as human, animal, and plant parts; yeast; and microorganisms. These products exclude vaccines and biosimilar products, which will be specified under separate regulations.

"Gene therapy" refers to a treatment approach that applies the principle of arranging amino acids (which could involve DNA or RNA sent to the patient's cells in the form of a drug with the purpose of treating a certain disease).

"Stem cells" are defined in the decision as cells or immature cells that can be sourced from various organs in the They are characterized by being undifferentiated, having the potential for differentiation, and being self-renewing.

Stem Cell Production

The decision outlines comprehensive provisions for managing and using raw materials in stem cell production. Key points include:

Production location standards: Ensuring facilities meet specific standards of the MOH.

Personnel nationality restrictions: Limiting certain roles to Lao nationals—for instance, product managers, quality control managers, and quality assurance managers.

Raw material requirements: Complying with ethics committee guidelines, including prohibitions on using embryos and fetuses.

Product consent agreement: Before using certain types of stem cell products on a patient, consent must be obtained from a fully conscious patient and witnessed by a relative. If a patient is unconscious, consent for treatment or services must be obtained from a relative in accordance with ethical guidelines.

Compensation for damages resulting from use: The consent form for treatment must specify the conditions for compensation for damages resulting from the use of the product in accordance with the treatment conditions set out in the consent form.

Importation and Exportation

For importing biopharmaceutical products, genetic material, and stem cells, applicants must submit complete documentation, including an enterprise registration certificate, production license, and product quality certificate. Strict quality inspections and compliance with the Law on Drugs and Medical Products are mandatory. Additionally, the importation of raw materials from embryos and fetuses is prohibited.

Exporters must also provide comprehensive documentation, including an exportation approval certificate, product registration certificate, and quality inspection report. They must ensure product quality through rigorous inspections and comply with both local and destination country regulations.

Clinical Trial Management

This decision defines a clinical trial as "a scientific process that designs and conducts experiments on the human body. The interpretation of the research results aims to provide an understanding of the principles and guidelines for the use of drugs, devices, instruments, and procedures in treating patients." Clinical trials must be authorized by the MOH's Food and Drug Department (FDD) through the approval of an ethics committee. All procedures, processes, and actions related to the clinical trial must be approved by the FDD, which will approve the conduct of a clinical trial if it is assessed to be beneficial for the development of disease prevention and treatment in Laos.

Business Operating Requirements

To operate a business involving stem cells, operators must:

Obtain licenses from relevant sectors, including planning and investment, natural resources and environment, and health.

Be Lao nationals with relevant qualifications.

Undergo regular inspections and evaluations by the MOH.

Employ specialists with appropriate qualifications and experience.

Businesses operating in the biopharmaceutical, gene therapy, and stem cell sectors in Laos must navigate a complex regulatory landscape under Decision No. 3730/MOH. The decision establishes clear compliance requirements, from facility standards and personnel restrictions to ethical sourcing and quality control. Companies seeking to enter or expand in this market should closely monitor further regulatory developments and ensure strict adherence to MOH guidelines. As Laos continues to develop its biomedical sector, businesses that align with these regulations and invest in compliance infrastructure will be well-positioned for long-term growth and market stability.

