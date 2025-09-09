From Classroom To Courtroom: Zara Holt's Experience With Our Jersey Bursary Scheme

19-year-old Zara Holt is spending her summer working alongside lawyers in our Jersey office as part of our legal bursary scheme which supports the next generation of legal professionals through work placements, financial support and mentorship.

This is Zara's third work placement with us after she first learnt about our bursary scheme through our free summer business school that she attended in 2023.

In this short interview Zara, who will start the second year of her law degree with the Institute of Law in October, shares what she has learnt and gained from the scheme so far.

Why did you choose to study law?

I chose to study law primarily because of my speaking and communication skills. I always liked essay subjects at school and thought that law would be a good pathway for my skillset. I also like the collaborative aspect of working in the law. Being able to work as a team to figure out problems whilst also being able to voice your own opinions and perspective supported my interest in studying law. After speaking with lawyers, doing online courses, and getting advice from teachers, I started to think law was a good fit. Attending Walkers' Business Summer School confirmed this was the right path for me.

Has your internship supported your university/career goals?

Definitely. I thought I'd go into litigation, but my placement showed me it wasn't the right fit. It helped me realise the solicitor route suits me better. I'm now focused on corporate and banking law. My first placement here last August confirmed that this is the right direction for me. The career advice I've received has been invaluable especially for navigating changes like the shift from the GDL to the SQE in Jersey. The support from the team has also been amazing. When I got my first-year results, everyone was genuinely encouraging.

What have you learned during your internships?

A lot! From writing professional emails to using various systems - things that university doesn't teach. On the legal side, I've reviewed contracts, understood how businesses operate and built confidence in finance processes. I've also learned to juggle tasks, manage time and adapt to different working styles - skills you only get in a workplace setting.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself qualified as a solicitor through the SQE route, ideally working in Jersey. I'll finish university in two years, then train for two more - so I'd be about a year post-qualification. I love living in Jersey and see it as the place to build my career.

Over the summer, we've had four bursary students complete paid work placements with Walkers in Guernsey and Jersey.

Applications for our 2026 Guernsey and Jersey bursary programmes are now open. Learn more about them and our other students, graduate and training programmes here.

