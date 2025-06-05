ARTICLE
5 June 2025

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Global ABS With Adam Caines Of Macfarlanes

With Global ABS taking place in Barcelona next week, we spoke to Adam Caines of Macfarlanes about private credit and what he is looking forward to from the year's biggest event for the structured finance industry.
Jersey Finance and Banking
James Lydeard
James Lydeard from our Banking & Finance team in Jersey looks ahead to the event with Adam, sharing his thoughts along the way, paying particular attention to the rise of private credit and its convergence with structured finance.

You can listen to the episode below.

