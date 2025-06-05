We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Global ABS With Adam Caines Of Macfarlanes

With Global ABS taking place in Barcelona next week, we spoke to Adam Caines of Macfarlanes about private credit and what he is looking forward to from the year's biggest event for the structured finance industry.

James Lydeard from our Banking & Finance team in Jersey looks ahead to the event with Adam, sharing his thoughts along the way, paying particular attention to the rise of private credit and its convergence with structured finance.

You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.