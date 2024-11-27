Tokenisation: Information Hub Launched

Tokenisation is set to transform the funds sector and the Island of Jersey's role in this exciting space is growing. Jersey Finance has created an online hub to bring together all of our insights and resources, including videos, podcasts, case studies, webinar recordings and research, as well as information on related upcoming events.

Access our hub: The Tokenisation of Real-World Assets

Jersey's progress in establishing a virtual assets framework is impressive. This summer, the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) published new guidance focussing on the tokenisation of real-world assets and updated guidance on initial coin and token offerings. Overall, this new set of guidance provides issuers and promoters with regulatory certainty and clarity around Jersey's approach to treating tokenised solutions in essentially the same way as securitisation products.

In recent months, our focus on tokenisation has continued with events in Jersey, the UK and the US, to build on the recently published guidance.

Explore our tokenisation hub for essential insight on this space and learn about Jersey's expertise in virtual assets, token issuance, tokenisation platforms and structuring for the securitisation of real-world assets.

Learn more about Jersey's international finance centre.

