22 May 2025

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Consumer Credit Regime With Julie Keir Of Government Of Jersey

In our latest episode, Regulatory & Risk senior counsels Gemma Palmer and Sian Langley interview Julie Keir, Senior Policy Advisor to the Government of Jersey's Department for the Economy.
Jersey Finance and Banking
Sian Langley and Gemma Palmer
The group discuss the introduction of the consumer credit regime in Jersey, which Julie has been leading on, including why changes are being made and what it will mean if they are enacted.

You can listen to the episode below.

