We continuously receive reports from individuals who have been receiving threatening calls and/or emails from a so-called lawyer, Calogero Boccadutri, claiming to recover debts on behalf of Amazon.

We want to reassure anyone receiving such communications that these are scammers impersonating lawyer Boccadutri, and under no circumstances should you make any payments.

Every single piece of information provided during these phone calls or emails concerning the Boccadutri Law Firm is the result of online searches. If they truly knew the lawyer, they would know that such brusque and rude phone calls are not his style.

No lawyer, in compliance with the code of ethics, would ever make such phone calls or send spam emails.

Impersonation and identity theft are crimes.

Anyone claiming to be lawyer Boccadutri and asserting that they are collecting money on behalf of Amazon is a scammer, committing a crime, and will face legal consequences for their actions once identified by law enforcement.

Article 494 of the penal code states that it is a crime to impersonate another person, or to use a false name, false status, or false credentials, thereby misleading another individual, obtaining a benefit for oneself or another, or causing harm to others.

How the Amazon Debt Recovery Scam Works?

The scammers do not randomly select their targets; they contact individuals whose personal details they have obtained, likely through illegal means.

Among the many phone calls, you receive from call centers, there may be scammers proposing fake investments with Amazon.

Our advice, if you genuinely want to invest, is not to do so through unknown people who contact you by phone. Instead, do your research, meet with industry professionals, or use reputable online platforms where you can verify their legitimacy to some degree.

Online trading scams remain among the most widespread.

Scammers only need a polite interest in what they propose to initiate their harassment and fraud attempts.

They will ask for your email address to send you informational material, but they will misuse it to flood you with spam or money requests.

These scams operate on multiple levels: you might be persuaded to invest and satisfy them that way, though you will never see your money again, or, if you refuse, they may use your request for information as an excuse to claim that you made a verbal agreement that led to the opening of an Amazon account.

This supposed account will generate a supposed debt because, having not deposited money into an account you never wanted to open, they will tell you that interest is accruing, and they will give you an ultimatum: either pay the interest (a high amount) and keep the account active, or settle the contract by paying the minimum amount initially required.

The amounts requested aren't exorbitant, making it easier to convince you to pay.

Sometimes, they directly call asking for money, pretending to be a debt recovery lawyer hired by Amazon.

The person answering the call is often confused, perhaps vaguely remembering dealing with Amazon—something common for most of us nowadays—or someone may have even invested in Amazon, fearing that their investment might have had negative consequences.

For these reasons, it becomes easier to believe the caller.

At that point, the scammers insist on sending an email, which they do to reinforce their claims.

Such an email is a jumble of disconnected information, solely intended to lend credibility to the sender and thus justify their money request.

Subsequent calls follow, from different numbers, accompanied by psychological pressure to force you to pay.

Such calls should be blocked immediately: listen without speaking if you think it might be of interest, but if you suspect a scam, hang up and avoid giving your email address, as it will be used against you.

Lawyer Boccadutri has NOT been tasked with recovering debts for Amazon. If someone tries to make you believe this, that person is a scammer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.