Tax Residency In Italy

Tax Residency is always one of those issues that raises its head in batches, from time to time. Residency determines where you may or may not be located for tax purposes. The notion that you can be resident in Italy but pay tax elsewhere is an outdated notion and one that should be forgotten.

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Updated to reflect current Italian tax rules (2026)

Tax Residency is always one of those issues that raises its head in batches, from time to time. Residency determines where you may or may not be located for tax purposes. The notion that you can be resident in Italy but pay tax elsewhere is an outdated notion and one that should be forgotten.

RESIDENCY IS A MATTER OF FACT AND NOT ONE OF CHOICE.

Here are the facts as determined by Section 2 of the Italian Income Tax Code:

An individual is considered resident for tax purposes in Italy if, for most of the calendar year (more than 183 days), you are:

registered with the Registry of the Resident Population (Anagrafe)

resident or domiciled in the territory of the Italian state, as defined by Section 43 of the Italian Civil Code

And, according to Section 43 of the Italian Civil Code:

Your place of residence is the place where you have your habitual abode.

is the place where you have your habitual abode. Your place of domicile is your principal place of business and social/family interests.

Employment income is considered produced in Italy if the work activity is performed on Italian territory (this also includes online activity carried out physically in Italy, even if the clients or business focus are abroad).

Italy continues to clamp down on people who are claiming residency in Italy (and using public services) but not submitting tax returns, and also those who are operating business activities in Italy but claiming residency for themselves, or the business, elsewhere. With international automatic exchange‑of‑information agreements now fully active between Italy, the EU, the UK, the USA and many other jurisdictions, it is increasingly difficult to hide income or assets abroad.

The better way is to plan your way around your residency and your respective tax authorities. Italy has a number of tax breaks available to residents and incoming residents, who have lived abroad for a number of years before moving to Italy. Make sure you get your residency options right the first time. By this, I mean talk to the people who understand these issues, plan carefully in advance of taking residency in Ital, and ensure that you take advantage of the tax breaks available to you. Failing to do so can create burdensome Italian administrative headaches after the event.

In any case, we should remember the words of Benjamin Franklin who once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.