Webinar: From Compliance To Competence: Building Strong Governance In The Age Of AI

As AI technologies advance, so do the multi-jurisdictional regulatory frameworks that govern their use. This webinar explores the concept of AI literacy in the context of building effective compliance programs that go beyond basic legal requirements.

We'll discuss how jurisdictions, including the EU, mandate strong governance, particularly in sectors like finance, healthcare, and corporate law, where directors and officers must demonstrate competency in AI-related issues.

In-house counsel play a crucial role in driving awareness and upskilling across teams to ensure the organization can meet regulatory demands while addressing unique business risks.

We'll also examine how organizations can tailor their governance frameworks to not only meet compliance standards but also reflect their own ethos and approach to risk. External advisors play a key role in interpreting regulations and helping businesses develop practical, actionable solutions that align with both legal obligations and organizational values.

Join us for insights into creating governance strategies that support sustainable and ethical AI practices while navigating complex compliance challenges.

