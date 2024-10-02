Real Estate Legislation Expected In Autumn 2024

Miscellaneous amendments and additions to reflect Government housing priorities to the Housing (Regulation of Approved Housing Bodies) Act 2019 and the Affordable Housing Act 2021.

Registration of Short-Term Tourism Letting Bill To provide for new regulatory controls requiring short-term and holiday lets to register with Fáilte Ireland with a view to ensuring that houses are used to best effect in areas of housing need. Guidelines on planning requirements for the short-term letting sector are to be published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage simultaneously with the publication of the Bill.