The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2024 was signed into law by the President of Ireland on Friday, 12 July 2024. The Act will only apply to student-specific accommodation tenancies and licences created after the legislation is commenced. The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, is expected to issue a commence order shortly.

We consider the Bill's provisions in more detail here.

