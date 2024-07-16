ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Update – Legislation Banning Student Accommodation Contracts For More Than 41 Weeks Signed Into Law And Expected To Be Commenced Shortly

Ireland Real Estate and Construction
The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2024 was signed into law by the President of Ireland on Friday, 12 July 2024. The Act will only apply to student-specific accommodation tenancies and licences created after the legislation is commenced. The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, is expected to issue a commence order shortly.

We consider the Bill's provisions in more detail here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

