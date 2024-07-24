Legislation Banning Student Accommodation Contracts For More Than 41 Weeks Is Commenced

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, has commenced the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2024. The commencement date is 19 July 2024.

Tenancies and licences of student-specific accommodation created on or after 20 July 2024 must comply with the Act, the main provision of which is to prohibit any such tenancy or licence exceeding 41 weeks.

The Minister's press release is here. We consider the Act's provisions in more detail here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.