Kandaurova v Circle K Energy Group Limited [2025] IECA 13 (Video)

In this video, Siobhan Lane, a Senior Associate in our Litigation and Dispute Resolution Department, discusses a recent Court of Appeal judgment - Kandaurova v Circle K Energy Group Limited. It concerned a trip and fall injury, which occurredon the forecourt of the defendant's fuel station.



The High Court found in the plaintiff's favour and awarded damages. The defendant appealed against the judgment of the High Court on both liability and quantum grounds.

