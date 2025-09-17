Kandaurova v Circle K Energy Group Limited [2025] IECA 13 (Video)

In this video, Siobhan Lane, a Senior Associate in our
Litigation and Dispute Resolution Department, discusses a recent
Court of Appeal judgment - Kandaurova v Circle K Energy Group
Limited. It concerned a trip and fall injury,
which occurredon the forecourt of the defendant's fuel
station.
The High Court found in the plaintiff's favour and awarded damages. The defendant appealed against the judgment of the High Court on both liability and quantum grounds.
Originally published 17 July 2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.