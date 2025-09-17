ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Kandaurova v Circle K Energy Group Limited [2025] IECA 13 (Video)

DE
Dillon Eustace

Contributor

Dillon Eustace logo
Dillon Eustace is one of Ireland’s leading law firms focusing on financial services, banking and capital markets, corporate and M&A, litigation and dispute resolution, insurance, real estate and taxation. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the firm’s international practice has seen it establish offices in Tokyo (2000), New York (2009) and the Cayman Islands (2012).
Explore Firm Details
In this video, Siobhan Lane, a Senior Associate in our Litigation and Dispute Resolution Department, discusses a recent Court of Appeal judgment - Kandaurova v Circle K Energy Group Limited.
Ireland Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Siobhan Lane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this video, Siobhan Lane, a Senior Associate in our Litigation and Dispute Resolution Department, discusses a recent Court of Appeal judgment - Kandaurova v Circle K Energy Group Limited. It concerned a trip and fall injury, which occurredon the forecourt of the defendant's fuel station.

The High Court found in the plaintiff's favour and awarded damages. The defendant appealed against the judgment of the High Court on both liability and quantum grounds.

1677376a.jpg

Download Transcript

Originally published 17 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Siobhan Lane
Siobhan Lane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More