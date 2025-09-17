Ireland's UPC Referendum Likely Delayed Again

Although Ireland signed the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court more than a decade ago, it has yet to ratify it. Ratification requires a referendum, as it would transfer patent jurisdiction from the Irish Courts to the UPC.

A referendum was initially set for 1 June 2024 alongside other elections but was postponed for further debate. Hopes then shifted to holding the vote with the presidential election in October 2025. However, on 10 September 2025, the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment released its Action Plan on Competitiveness and Productivity omitting any reference to UPC ratification. As a result, a UPC referendum in October 2025 now appears highly unlikely.

