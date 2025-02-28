Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.5: Insurance Highlights

This episode is part of a four part series derived from the recent Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast: Look back to look forward. This episode considers some of the key insurance specific comments and observations made during that podcast. The topics include the aggregation of the Irish broker market, the European Insurance Forum, Europe's retail investment strategy proposal, product oversight and governance and the likely legal and regulatory priorities for insurers and intermediaries in 2024.

