Earlier this week, we considered the Irish Government's proposals to further regulate the PBSA sector in Ireland by banning student accommodation contracts exceeding 41 weeks. The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill was passed by Dáil Eireann without amendment yesterday, 10 July. It goes to Seanad Éireann for approval today, 11 July.

In yesterday's Dáil debate, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Alan Dillon TD, noted that the Seanad had already passed a motion to approve the early signature of the Bill into law by President Higgins. He further stated that, if enacted, the Minister, Darragh O'Brien TD, will not delay in commencing the Bill.

