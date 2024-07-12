ARTICLE
12 July 2024

Update – Irish Government To Enact Legislation This Week Banning Student Accommodation Contracts For More Than 41 Weeks

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore
Earlier this week, we considered the Irish Government's proposals to further regulate the PBSA sector in Ireland by banning student accommodation contracts exceeding 41 weeks.
Ireland Government, Public Sector
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Earlier this week, we considered the Irish Government's proposals to further regulate the PBSA sector in Ireland by banning student accommodation contracts exceeding 41 weeks. The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill was passed by Dáil Eireann without amendment yesterday, 10 July. It goes to Seanad Éireann for approval today, 11 July.

In yesterday's Dáil debate, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Alan Dillon TD, noted that the Seanad had already passed a motion to approve the early signature of the Bill into law by President Higgins. He further stated that, if enacted, the Minister, Darragh O'Brien TD, will not delay in commencing the Bill.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More