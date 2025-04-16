ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Establishing A UCITS Management Company In Ireland - The Board, Designated Persons And Managerial Functions

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The board of a UCITS ManCo must comprise at least two Irish resident directors, of which one must be independent, and one director from the promoter organisation.
Ireland Finance and Banking
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Board

The board of a UCITS ManCo must comprise at least two Irish resident directors, of which one must be independent, and one director from the promoter organisation.

Designated Persons and Managerial Functions

A UCITS ManCo is required to identify a "designated person" who will monitor and control each of the following six managerial functions prescribed by the Central Bank on a day-to-day basis: (i) investment management; (ii) distribution; (iii) fund risk management; (iv) operational risk management; (v) regulatory compliance; and (vi) capital and financial management.

A designated person may be appointed with responsibility for more than one of these managerial functions, however the same designated person cannot perform both the investment management function and either the operational risk or the fund risk management functions.

The time commitment required for a designated person to manage a particular management function is likely to be significant.

An organisational effectiveness director must be appointed to the board of a UCITS ManCo and must be independent of the promoter organisation. The organisational effectiveness director is regarded as an agent for change in overseeing the continued effectiveness of the operation of the UCITS ManCo.

"The guidance the team provides is always clear, concise and thoughtful."

Chambers Europe: Europe's leading Lawyers for Business 2023

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More