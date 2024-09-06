ARTICLE
6 September 2024

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – September 2024

Welcome to the September 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
Welcome to the September 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q3/4 2024

  • Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.

Effective dates for Guidelines on funds' names using ESG and sustainability related terms confirmed

  • ESMA Guidelines to apply from 21 November 2024 for new funds and to apply from 21 May 2025 for existing funds.

Central Bank of Ireland Passporting Notification procedural change

  • Central Bank to move passporting notifications from email to CBI Portal from 11 September 2024.

European Commission provides further clarifications on EU corporate sustainability reporting rules

  • Latest Commission FAQs published on CSRD reporting, UCITS and AIFs exemptions and taxonomy regulation disclosures.

An approach to macroprudential policy for investment funds

  • A look at the Central Bank's feedback statement on macroprudential policy for investment funds.

ESMA public hearing: shortening the settlement cycle to T+1

  • Panels presented on the advantages and disadvantages of T+1 for EU markets and a potential roadmap to T+1 in the EU.

DORA dry-run exercise: updated FAQ

  • Further FAQs on DORA published by ESAs on the definition of ICT services and ICT service providers.

Click here to download our full update.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

