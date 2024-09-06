Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – September 2024

Welcome to the September 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q3/4 2024

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.

Effective dates for Guidelines on funds' names using ESG and sustainability related terms confirmed

ESMA Guidelines to apply from 21 November 2024 for new funds and to apply from 21 May 2025 for existing funds.

Central Bank of Ireland Passporting Notification procedural change

Central Bank to move passporting notifications from email to CBI Portal from 11 September 2024.

European Commission provides further clarifications on EU corporate sustainability reporting rules

Latest Commission FAQs published on CSRD reporting, UCITS and AIFs exemptions and taxonomy regulation disclosures.

An approach to macroprudential policy for investment funds

A look at the Central Bank's feedback statement on macroprudential policy for investment funds.

ESMA public hearing: shortening the settlement cycle to T+1

Panels presented on the advantages and disadvantages of T+1 for EU markets and a potential roadmap to T+1 in the EU.

DORA dry-run exercise: updated FAQ

Further FAQs on DORA published by ESAs on the definition of ICT services and ICT service providers.

