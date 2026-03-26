Consumer Protection Regulations And Standards For Business – To Apply From Today

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

Article Insights

Sarah Thompson’s articles from Arthur Cox are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s) Arthur Cox are most popular: within Law Department Performance, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

Consumer Protection Regulations

The Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013 (Section 48) (Consumer Protection) Regulations 2025, the Consumer Protection Regulations, come into effect today, 24 March 2026.

The Consumer Protection Regulations revise and consolidate the existing Consumer Protection Code (CPC), the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears, the Licensed Moneylenders Regulations 2020 and the Insurance Requirements Regulations 2022 into a single regulatory instrument.

The Consumer Protection Regulations were launched on 24 March 2025 providing regulated entities with a 12-month transition period to prepare for the changes, key aspects of which are noted below. For more detail on the background to the Consumer Protection Regulations, read our insights here: CPC and Standards for Business: Central Bank launches two sets of regulations (to apply from 24 March 2026) | Arthur Cox LLP

Expanded definition of Consumer

The Consumer Protection Regulations introduce a wide-ranging update to Irish consumer protection requirements for regulated financial service providers. One of the most immediate practical changes is the increase in the turnover threshold for incorporated bodies to qualify as “consumers” – raised from €3 million per annum to €5 million per annum with the result that an additional layer of incorporated entities will now be in scope.

Digitalisation

The Digitalisation chapter is entirely new compared to the CPC, aimed at supporting customers to harness digitalisation while mitigating the risks associated with it. Firms must ensure platforms are easy to use and navigate, properly tested and algorithms must be objective and documented. Pre-selected confirmations that consumers have read or understood information are expressly prohibited.

Vulnerable Consumers

New provisions on engagement with “consumers in vulnerable circumstances” are included, with detailed training, recording and accessibility expectations A new trusted contact person framework is also introduced. The Central Bank’s Guidance on Protecting Consumers in Vulnerable Circumstances is intended to support regulated entities in complying with the Consumer Protection Regulations by explaining how firms should identify, engage with and support consumers who may be vulnerable.

Advertising

Advertising standards are strengthened with firms required to carry out regular reviews to ensure that information provided to consumers in advertisements complies with the applicable requirements in the Consumer Protection Regulations. There are also new requirements around the use of hyperlinks within advertisements.

Sustainability Preferences

To protect customers from the risk of ‘greenwashing’, in-scope firms will, for the first time, be required to gather information on the consumer’s sustainability preference. The Central Bank’s General Guidance on the CPC confirms that where the financial product or service sought does not and could not have any sustainability features, firms are not required to collect information on consumers’ sustainability preferences.

Standards for Business

Under the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act 2023, the Central Bank was empowered to prescribe Business Standards for all or specific classes of regulated entities. The resulting regulations (the Central Bank Reform Act 2010 (Section 17A) (Standards for Business) Regulations 2025 (Business Standards Regulations)) which set out the governance, resource and risk management requirements for firms as well as conduct standards for firms, will also apply from today, 24 March 2026. They are complemented by the ‘Supporting Standards for Business’ which set out further detail on firms’ obligations.

For more information on the Business Standards Regulations, read our insights here: IAF/SEAR Update: Business Standards Regulations published (effective 24 March 2026) | Arthur Cox LLP

To discuss the Consumer Protection Regulations or Business Standards Regulations in more detail, please get in touch with your usual contact in our Financial Regulation and Individual Accountability and SEAR groups.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.