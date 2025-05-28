Time On Wing Podcast

Partner Donna Ager, who is part of our Global Asset Finance team, was recently invited onto Time on Wing's podcast.

In the episode, Donna speaks with Gueric Dechavanne, Head of Commercial Aviation Services and part owner of Collateral Verifications and Courtney Miller, Founder and Managing Director of Visual Approach Analytics.

The trio discuss various aspects of aviation law, including the challenges faced by women in the field, the impact of AI on the industry, and the importance of networking and building connections.

Listen here

Donna has over 20 years' experience in aviation finance and specialises in Irish law leasing and financing of transportation (notably aviation) assets, the establishment of funds-based aviation platforms as well as debt capital markets transactions and related mergers and acquisitions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.