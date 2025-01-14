ARTICLE
14 January 2025

Instant Payments Regulation: First Set Of New Requirements Apply From 9 January 2025

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Today marks a key date for the EU Instant Payments Regulation, with the first wave of requirements coming into effect.
European Union Finance and Banking
Maedhbh Clancy,Robert Cain,Sinead Cantillon
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Today marks a key date for the EU Instant Payments Regulation, with the first wave of requirements coming into effect.

The Regulation deals with payment transactions denominated in euro and applies to Member State payment service providers (PSPs) who offer payment service users (PSUs) the service of sending and receiving credit transfers.

From 9 January 2025:

  • Euro-area PSPs must provide the service of receiving instant euro credit transfers.
  • Euro-area PSPs cannot levy charges for sending or receiving instant euro credit transfers that are higher than those levied in respect of other types of credit transfers.
  • Any PSPs that offer instant euro credit transfers must verify whether any of their PSUs are subject to targeted financial restrictive measures.

From 9 October 2025:

  • Euro-area PSPs must offer PSUs the payment service of sending instant euro credit transfers.
  • Euro-area PSPs must provide a beneficiary-verification service where they are the payer's PSP.

From 9 January 2027:

  • PSPs located in a Member State whose currency is not the euro must provide the service of receiving instant euro credit transfers.
  • PSPs located in a Member State whose currency is not the euro cannot levy charges for sending or receiving instant euro credit transfers that are higher than those levied in respect of other types of credit transfers.

From 9 July 2027:

  • PSPs located in a Member State whose currency is not the euro must provide the service of sending instant euro credit transfers.
  • PSPs located in a Member State whose currency is not the euro must provide a beneficiary-verification service where they are the payer's PSP.

The European Commission has also published Q&As on the implementation of the Instant Payments Regulation.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Maedhbh Clancy
Maedhbh Clancy
Photo of Robert Cain
Robert Cain
Photo of Sarah Thompson
Sarah Thompson
Photo of Sinead Cantillon
Sinead Cantillon
Photo of Jennifer Duffy
Jennifer Duffy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More