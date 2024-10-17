State Aid - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, October 2024

OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY

The European Commission approved a €682 million Belgian scheme to support renewable offshore wind energy to foster the transition towards a net-zero economy. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. The measure will support the construction and operation of the first offshore windfarm in the Princess Elisabeth Zone in the North Sea. The aid will be granted on the basis of a bidding process. The aid will take the form of a monthly variable premium under a two-way contract for difference. Further information can be found here.

STRATEGIC SECTORS TO FOSTER GREEN TRANSITION

The European Commission approved a €1.2 billion Polish scheme to support investments in strategic sectors to foster the transition towards a net-zero economy. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants. The scheme will be open to companies producing relevant equipment, namely batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat-pumps, electrolysers, equipment for carbon capture usage and storage, as well as key components designed and primarily used as direct inputs for the production of such equipment or related critical raw materials necessary for their production. Further information can be found here.

DECARBONISATION OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION PROCESSES

The European Commission approved a €2.7 billion Austrian scheme to support companies active in the industrial sector to decarbonise their production processes. The aid will be awarded through a competitive bidding process, with the first auction expected to be launched in 2024. The aid will take the form of direct grants, covering either (i) investment costs only (so-called 'investment grants'), or (ii) both investment and operating costs (so-called 'transformation grants'). Further information can be found here.

INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGIC SECTORS TO FOSTER GREEN TRANSITION

The European Commission approved a €1 billion Portuguese scheme to support investments for the production of equipment necessary to foster the transition towards a net-zero economy. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. The aid will take the form of direct grants. The scheme will be open to companies producing relevant equipment, namely batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat-pumps, electrolysers, equipment for carbon capture usage and storage, as well as key components designed and primarily used as direct inputs for the production of such equipment or related critical raw materials necessary for their production. Further information can be found here.

ELECTRICITY STORAGE FACILITIES

The European Commission approved a €1.2 billion Polish scheme to support investments in electricity storage facilities to foster the transition to a net-zero economy. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. The scheme will support newly installed electricity storage facilities with a capacity of at least 4 MWh. The aid will take the form of two cumulative support forms: direct grants and loans. The total aid amount of grant and loans combined cannot not exceed 45% of the investment costs of the supported project, although higher aid amounts are available for SMEs. Further information can be found here.

