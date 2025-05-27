ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Board Performance Review - Welcome

There is now increased focus on the efficacy of boards of directors and how they serve their organisations and the public good. Organisations need to ensure that governance and decision making at board-level are meeting...
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
There is now increased focus on the efficacy of boards of directors and how they serve their organisations and the public good. Organisations need to ensure that governance and decision making at board-level are meeting the required standards.

Whether mandated for your organisation type or not, Board Performance Reviews are now viewed as a cornerstone of good governance, demonstrating a clear commitment by the Board to continuous improvement and adherence to best practices.

Our multidisciplinary team of lawyers, regulatory experts, and governance professionals has a depth of experience in supporting and advising organisations on their sector-specific requirements related to board performance reviews. In addition, we are the only Irish-domiciled Board Performance Reviewer accredited by the Chartered Governance Institute (UK&I).

