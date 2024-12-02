Data And Digital Leadership Forum 2024 (Video)

Hosted by our Technology and Innovation Group, our Data and Digital Leadership Forum welcomed a range of speakers to address new and evolving trends in data protection, AI, cyber-resilience and governance.

In this video from our Data and Digital Leadership Forum, Olivia Mullooly, Partner, Colin Rooney, Partner and Head of our Technology and Innovation Group, and Grace-Ann Meghen, Senior Associate from our Employment Group, discuss key insights and main points from the day's digital sessions, including the Data Act, risk profiles and protected disclosures.

self

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.