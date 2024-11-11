ARTICLE
11 November 2024

Irish CSRD Obligations Amended

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Part 28 of the Companies Act 2014, as inserted by the European Union (Corporate Sustainability Reporting) Regulations 2024 (the  CSRD Regulations) has been amended by the European Union (Corporate Sustainability Reporting)...
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Suzanne Kearney
Photo of Aisling Carey
Photo of Golda Hession
Photo of Sarah Thompson
Photo of Sarah O'Sullivan
Photo of Maedhbh Clancy
Authors

Part 28 of the Companies Act 2014, as inserted by the European Union (Corporate Sustainability Reporting) Regulations 2024 (the  CSRD Regulations) has been amended by the European Union (Corporate Sustainability Reporting) (No. 2) Regulations 2024.

The CSRD Regulations, transpose the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) into Irish law, amending the Companies Act 2014 and the Irish Transparency Regulations 2007.

As set out in our recent update some anomalies had been identified in the CSRD Regulations. The amendments address two of these issues:

  • Artificial Consolidation: The transitional measure, permitting an in-scope EU subsidiary to prepare a "consolidated sustainability report" including all in-scope EU subsidiaries which share a common non-EU parent, was initially only available from financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2028. The amended provision now provides that "artificial consolidation" is available with immediate effect.
  • Exemptions for Subsidiaries: The exemption for group subsidiaries was initially more restrictive than provided under the CSRD and restricted all large public-interest entities from relying on this exemption. This has been amended, such that only large companies listed on an EU regulated market are precluded from availing of the subsidiary exemption.

The Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment confirmed that it will publish FAQ in the coming weeks addressing some further technical queries that it has received on the CSRD Regulations.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Suzanne Kearney
Suzanne Kearney
Photo of Aisling Carey
Aisling Carey
Photo of Golda Hession
Golda Hession
Photo of Sarah Thompson
Sarah Thompson
Photo of Sarah O'Sullivan
Sarah O'Sullivan
Photo of Maedhbh Clancy
Maedhbh Clancy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More