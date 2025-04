William Fry's Cyber Insights podcast series.

In this episode, Technology Department Consultant Susan Walsh and Morgan Flanagan-Creagh discuss the expanded responsibilities for directors and senior management under the NIS2 Directive.

Discover the implications for governance, enforcement, and supervision, and learn how to navigate these new requirements. Essential listening for board members and senior executives

