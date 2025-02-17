Horizon Scanner ICE: February 2025 - Construction & Engineering

THE YEAR AHEAD

Our annual horizon scanner in construction is available to read.

ADJUDICATION TRENDS

We look at the latest trends in statutory adjudication in the construction sector.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY REGISTER IRELAND

In an interview with the Irish Times, Sarah Ingle, registrar of the new Construction Industry Register Ireland, outlines some next steps in developing the register. It is indicated that, initially, the register "will comprise large home builders and developers". It is planned to be available for use by the end of 2025. It is intended that, ultimately, there will be 80-plus divisions to cover different kinds of building works, from tradespeople to household-name developers. More information on the Construction Industry Register Ireland is available on the Construction Industry Federation website.

PROGRAMME FOR GOVERNMENT

The Programme for Government includes a section on accelerating housing supply. Commitments include actions around planning and land management; infrastructure; reducing delays and red tape; modern methods of construction ("MMC"); and LDA activities. Actions relating to MMC include setting up an Innovation Fund via the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to directly fund new housing factories and the expansion of existing factories; and promoting the use of timber in new buildings and ensuring multi-storey timber frame residential units can be built.

HOUSING

The European Commission established a Task Force dedicated to housing. It is tasked with developing and implementing a European Affordable Housing Plan and related policy initiatives set out in a policy letter (page 7). It is intended to set out effective policies to address the structural drivers of the housing crisis, and to unlock investment for affordable and sustainable housing.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.