22 January 2025

Lobbying Update: New Designated Public Officials List Comes Into Force

On 1 January 2025, the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015 (Designated Public Officials) Regulations 2024 (S.I. No. 424/2024) (the "2024 Regulations") entered into force. As discussed in our previous update...
Karen Reynolds and Connor Cassidy
On 1 January 2025, the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015 (Designated Public Officials) Regulations 2024 (S.I. No. 424/2024) (the "2024 Regulations") entered into force.

As discussed in our previous update, the 2024 Regulations significantly expand the list of public service positions which are to be considered as Designated Public Officials ("DPOs") for the purposes of the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015 (the "2015 Act"), including senior officials within public bodies such as the Central Bank of Ireland, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Coimisiún na Meán, the Corporate Enforcement Authority, An Bord Pleanála, the Health Service Executive and other public bodies where such officeholders have significant policy-making functions. The full list of new DPOs can be found in the text of the 2024 Regulations.

The updates to the DPO list serve as a timely reminder that the next lobbying return filing deadline is Tuesday, 21 January 2025 in respect of any lobbying activity carried out during the period 1 September to 31 December 2024.

