Maples Group Expands Global Asset Finance Practice With Strategic Aviation Hire In Ireland

Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLP, the Maples Group's law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen Gardiner who joins the firm as a Partner in its Irish Asset Finance practice. With 15 years' experience, Stephen is a highly regarded advisor in the aviation leasing and finance sector in Ireland.

Stephen's practice spans corporate structuring and the establishment of aviation-related corporate platforms in Ireland, to advising on aircraft financing, trading, and leasing transactions and on aviation regulatory matters in Ireland. His experience extends to providing Irish legal advice to airlines, lessors, aircraft financiers, owner trustees and corporate service providers located worldwide on transactions involving Ireland.

A licenced private pilot with a hugely technical knowledge of aircraft, Stephen will work closely with the Dublin Finance practice led by Stephen McLoughlin and in conjunction with Mary O'Neill to further develop the firm's Irish Asset Finance practice as well as the Group's wider global Asset Finance team. He will also collaborate with the firm's other core practice groups which include Funds & Investment Management; Data, Commercial & Technology; Corporate, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency; Tax, Property; Employment; Global Registration Services and Financial Services Regulatory.

Over the past year, the Group's Irish and global Asset Finance practice and fiduciary team has advised on several noteworthy and award-winning deals, including:

SKY Leasing's US$1.2 billion Fund VI Warehouse financing

Griffin Global Asset Management's US$1 billion bond issuance.

Two new financing facilities for Windward Air Capital and its JV partner Bain Capital.

BBAM's Horizon 2024-1 aircraft securitisation transaction.

volofin Capital Management's Inaugural US$538 million Aviation Loan ABS 1

Avolon's acquisition of Castlelake Aviation 2

SKY Leasing's US$569.540 million secured notes offering3

The Group's global Asset Finance team which comprises lawyers and industry professionals strategically based in key jurisdictions and locations including Dublin, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Dubai, Hong Kong, Delaware, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

Peter Stapleton, Ireland Managing Partner, said, “Stephen's aviation expertise is well-recognised in the sector both in Ireland and internationally and we are delighted to welcome him to our Finance practice in Ireland. He joins our Asset Finance Team at a time of growth including recent internal promotions, recognition and accolades for our team members and awards for client deals.” He added, “The Maples Group is unique compared to domestic law firms by combining the services offered by a leading international law firm with a full-scale financial services business. This integrated service model offers our clients a wider range of expertise and with additional resources and our latest innovations in technology, we expect to advise on an even greater number of significant deals in the aviation sector in 2025.”

Tina Meigh, global Head of Finance, stated, “To meet growing client demand for asset finance, banking and structured finance advice, we continue to expand our European Finance practice with key hires in the region. In addition to Stephen's arrival, we recently welcomed Yann Hilpert to our Luxembourg Finance practice. We are confident that Stephen's considerable experience will complement our Irish and global finance team in meeting client needs.”

Stephen Gardiner added, “Joining an international firm with a presence and on-the-ground experience in multiple jurisdictions made the Maples Group very attractive to me. The Group's extensive international offering and reputation for excellence were key factors in my decision to join. I am excited to collaborate with my colleagues in Ireland and across our global network to deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Stephen O'Donnell, Global Head of Fiduciary, commented: “We are delighted to have Stephen join our market-leading team. This continued investment in top-tier expertise perfectly complements our recent technological enhancements, further underscoring the Maples Group's unrivalled service offering in the asset finance space. We are confident that we are now better positioned than ever to advise and service our industry leading clients, which include 8 of the 10 largest aircraft lessors, in achieving their objectives.”

Over the last 12 months, the Dublin firm has appointed a number of senior lawyers at Partner, Of Counsel and Associate level, including to its growing Finance team. These appointments follow a period of exceptional growth at the firm and are in direct response to increasing demands for Irish legal services from new and existing international clients.

In January, the Maples Group announced a pioneering technology partnership with leading software platform Aerlytix, which will transform aviation ABS management. Harnessing technology, data and advanced modelling, this aviation ABS platform will drive enhanced transparency, efficiency, and tighter controls for clients.

From its offices in Dublin, the Maples Group provides a complete, end-to-end suite of fiduciary, legal, management and entity services to the aviation finance industry, as well as tax advisory, regulatory and compliance services. With over 500 colleagues in Dublin, the Maples Group is a leading legal and corporate services provider in Ireland, working with eight of the top ten global aircraft lessors.

