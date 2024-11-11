Legal News - November 24

Welcome to our November 2024 edition of Legal News.
- Stephen Keogh Formally Takes Up Role as
Managing Partner at William Fry
We are delighted to announce that Stephen Keogh has formally taken up the role of Managing Partner of William Fry. Stephen succeeds Owen O'Sullivan who returns to the Firm's market-leading Litigation & Investigations practice.
- Podcast: When Arbitration Meets
Insolvency: Navigating the Legal Crossroads
We look at a recent Privy Council decision that highlights the tension between two critical public policies: the need for a straightforward process to liquidate insolvent companies and the respect for arbitration agreements.
- Podcast: National Payments Strategy
launched by the Minister for Finance
The Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers, recently launched the National Payments Strategy for Ireland, which considers payments-related matters, including the continuing role of cash in society, payment resilience, fraud and the future of payments.
- Podcast: AI and Ireland podcast with Barry
Scannell and Minister Dara Calleary
In this podcast, Barry Scannell and Minister Dara Calleary discuss the AI Act and Ireland's role in AI regulation, Ireland's National AI strategy, as well as Government support and incentives, and collaboration with multinationals.
- Ulster Bank Successfully Appeals FSPO
Decision on Tracker Mortgages
We look at a recent Court of Appeal case, which considered an appeal by Ulster Bank Ireland DAC of a High Court judgment regarding a Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman's decision on tracker mortgages.
- Environment (Miscellaneous Provisions)
Bill – A Focus on the Energy Sector
The Environment (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2024 aims to provide more certainty around the timeframe for decisions on applications for licences from the Environmental Protection Agency for the energy, food, pharma, chemicals, waste and other industrial sectors.
In Short
